StockMarketWire.com - Technology commercialisation company, Crossword Cybersecurity has announced that its CEO and founder, Tom Ilube CBE, has been ratified by the RFU Council to become the next Rugby Football Union (RFU) Chair.
With effect from August 1, 2021, the appointment will be put to final ratification by member clubs at the RFU's AGM in June.
Mr Ilube will be stepping down from his non-executive director role at the BBC, before starting at the RFU at the start of August. His role as CEO of Crossword, will remain unchanged by the new appointment.
Sir Richard Dearlove KCMG OBE, chairman of Crossword, said: 'We look forward to seeing the positive impact his passion and skills bring to rugby union at such a critical time for the game, when he takes up the position later this year in August.'
At 1:34pm: [LON:CCS] share price was 0p at 275p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
