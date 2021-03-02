CA
03/03/2021 13:30 building permits
04/03/2021 13:30 labour productivity, hourly compensation & unit labour cost
05/03/2021 13:30 international merchandise trade
05/03/2021 15:00 Ivey purchasing managers index
CH
03/03/2021 07:30 CPI
05/03/2021 08:00 SNB foreign currency reserves
08/03/2021 06:45 unemployment
CN
03/03/2021 03:15 services PMI
DE
03/03/2021 08:55 services PMI
05/03/2021 07:00 manufacturing orders
08/03/2021 07:00 industrial production
ES
03/03/2021 08:15 services PMI
08/03/2021 08:00 industrial production
EU
03/03/2021 08:30 EuroCOIN indicator of euro area economic activity
03/03/2021 09:00 services PMI
03/03/2021 10:00 PPI
04/03/2021 09:00 construction PMI
04/03/2021 09:00 services PMI
04/03/2021 10:00 retail trade
04/03/2021 10:00 unemployment
FR
03/03/2021 08:50 services PMI
03/03/2021 11:00 OECD CPI
05/03/2021 07:45 balance of payments
05/03/2021 07:45 foreign trade
IE
03/03/2021 01:01 services PMI
03/03/2021 11:00 unemployment data
05/03/2021 11:00 GDP
IT
03/03/2021 08:45 services PMI
03/03/2021 09:00 GDP
05/03/2021 09:00 retail sales
JP
03/03/2021 00:30 services PMI
04/03/2021 05:00 consumer confidence survey
07/03/2021 23:50 bank lending
07/03/2021 23:50 balance of payments
08/03/2021 05:00 indexes of business conditions
UK
03/03/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit services PMI
03/03/2021 12:30 Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Budget Statement
04/03/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit construction PMI
05/03/2021 00:01 British Retail Consortium footfall monitor
05/03/2021 08:30 Halifax house price index
US
03/03/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
03/03/2021 13:15 ADP national employment report
03/03/2021 14:45 services PMI
03/03/2021 15:00 ISM services PMI
03/03/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
04/03/2021 12:30 challenger Job-Cut Report
04/03/2021 13:30 jobless claims
04/03/2021 15:30 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report
05/03/2021 13:30 international trade in goods & services
05/03/2021 13:30 jobs report for February
05/03/2021 20:00 consumer credit
08/03/2021 15:00 employment trends index
08/03/2021 15:00 monthly wholesale trade
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com