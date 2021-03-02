StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure company Hill & Smith said it had completed the acquisition of Prolectric Services for up to £18.2 million.
Prolectric, located in Clevedon, North Somerset, is an off-grid solar energy solutions.
The deal included an inital cash offer of £12.5 million and a earnout provision of up to £5.7 million in the 12 months post-acquisition.
The expected underlying operating profit of Prolectric for the year to March 2021 was about £1.4 million with a margin above the current group average.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
