StockMarketWire.com - German business park investor Sirius Real Estate said it had acquired a mixed-use asset in Fellbach, near Stuttgart, for €9.2 million.
The purchase price reflected an EPRA net initial yield of 6.0%.
This deal followed the company's acquisition in August 2018 of a business park located in Fellbach.
The new asset sat immediately adjacent to its existing site, creating an enlarged business park comprising over 36,000 square metres of gross lettable area.
Sirius said it had acquired the business park from a local family office using existing cash resources.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
