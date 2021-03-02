StockMarketWire.com - Polling and data group YouGov said it had acquired Toronto-based sports research agency Charlton Insights, for an undisclosed sum.
Charlton Insights had been acquired on a three year earn-out tied to establishing YouGov Sport's presence in Canada.
The business was established in 1995 and had long-term relationships with major brands, teams and leagues in Canada, including the NHL, NBA and MLB, YouGov said.
At 8:52am: [LON:YOU] Yougov PLC share price was 0p at 985p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: