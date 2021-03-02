StockMarketWire.com - Polling and data group YouGov said it had acquired Toronto-based sports research agency Charlton Insights, for an undisclosed sum.

Charlton Insights had been acquired on a three year earn-out tied to establishing YouGov Sport's presence in Canada.

The business was established in 1995 and had long-term relationships with major brands, teams and leagues in Canada, including the NHL, NBA and MLB, YouGov said.


