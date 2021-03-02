StockMarketWire.com - Investment trust Apax Global Alpha reported a rise in net asset value, underpinned by strong performance in its private equity portfolio.
For 2020, the company delivered a net asset value return of 14.8%
as the private equity portfolio delivered returns of 25.4% for the year.
A dividend of 5.28p per share was declared for the full year.
'While progress in developing and deploying a range of vaccines against Covid-19 is encouraging, the outlook remains uncertain,' the company said.
