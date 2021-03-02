StockMarketWire.com - Disease testing group Omega Diagnostics said it had signed a contract with Screen4 to provide Covid-testing services.
Screen4 was a provider of Covid-19 testing services to the aviation, petrochemical, occupational health and consumer markets in the UK and across the Middle east and Far East regions.
The contract was for an initial term of three years.
At 8:54am: [LON:ODX] Omega Diagnostics Group PLC share price was 0p at 56p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
