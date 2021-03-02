StockMarketWire.com - Safety equipment group Marlowe said it had acquired three businesses in the employment law compliance space for up to a combined £5.2 million.
The business included ESP, acquired for £3.2 million, comprising a £2.5 million upfront consideration and a deferred element of £0.7 million.
YouManage, meanwhile, was acquired for £1.25 million, comprising a £0.75 million upfront consideration and a deferred element of £0.5 million.
HRSP was acquired for £0.7 million.
At 9:00am: [LON:MRL] Marlowe PLC share price was 0p at 535p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
