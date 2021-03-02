StockMarketWire.com - Mobile content group Mobile Streams said revenue and customer growth continued to remain ahead of internal forecasts.
The company said it was launching a Chinese language version of its offering, the first time it had offered its platform in an additional language.
Mobile Streams said it sill expected to launch in other key global markets during the year.
At 9:59am: [LON:MOS] Mobile Streams PLC share price was 0p at 0.26p
