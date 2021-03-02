StockMarketWire.com - The Sage Group has appointed Derek Harding to the board as independent non-executive director with effect from March 2, 2021.
Mr Harding will become a member of the audit and risk committee.
Currently the chief financial officer at Spectris having been appointed in March 2019, he has held a number of senior financial leadership roles during his career including CFO at Senior and group finance director at Shop Direct.
Sir Donald Brydon, chairman, said: 'I am delighted to welcome Derek to the Sage Board. His financial acumen, commercial expertise and experience of leading business transformation will be valuable in adding strength and depth to our existing Board capabilities.'
The Sage Group added that a separate announcement regarding the appointment of a successor for Sir Brydon, who is due to retire from the company in September 2021, will be made in due course.
At 1:13pm: [LON:SGE] Sage Group PLC share price was 0p at 676p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: