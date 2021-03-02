StockMarketWire.com - Drug discovery and development company, Redx Pharma has initiated its search for a US-based chief financial officer following its annual general meeting held on March 2, 2021.
James Mead will continue in his role as chief financial officer until a new appointment has been made. At this point, Dr Mead will assume the role of chief operating officer and step down from the board with immediate effect.
Iain Ross, chairman of Redx Pharma, said: 'As the Company continues to progress its pipeline and expand its operations, the Board has reviewed its composition and that of the executive leadership team. I would like to thank James for his contribution to the Board over the last two years, and his ongoing commitment as a member of the executive management team going forward.'
At 1:37pm: [LON:REDX] Redx Pharma Plc share price was 0p at 62.5p
