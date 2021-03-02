StockMarketWire.com - The CEO of non-standard financial services provider, Morses Club, has been appointed as a board director of the Consumer Credit Trade Association.
Paul Smith will continue to serve as a panel member of the Smaller Business Practitioners Panel of the Financial Conduct Authority alongside his new role.
The CCTA is an independent trade body which represents alternative lenders in the UK. Working closely with regulators and Government, the CCTA aims to promote best practice and provides a strong independent voice for its over 230 members and the market as a whole.
The Consumer Finance Association recently became part of the CCTA, further increasing the Association's ability to inform decision making and promote responsible lending.
Mr Smith said: 'I am proud to be able to lend my experience to the CCTA, protecting and promoting the interests of the alternative lending sector. The market has undergone significant change of late, namely as a result of regulatory changes and the Covid-19 pandemic.
'In my new position, I look forward to helping inform decision making with regulators and the Government to ensure that millions of consumers who rely on this vital source of funding continue to have responsible access to credit.'
At 1:54pm: [LON:MCL] Morses Club Plc share price was 0p at 32p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: