CA
04/03/2021 13:30 labour productivity, hourly compensation & unit labour cost
05/03/2021 13:30 international merchandise trade
05/03/2021 15:00 Ivey purchasing managers index
CH
05/03/2021 08:00 SNB foreign currency reserves
08/03/2021 06:45 unemployment
DE
05/03/2021 07:00 manufacturing orders
08/03/2021 07:00 industrial production
09/03/2021 09:00 foreign trade
ES
08/03/2021 08:00 industrial production
EU
04/03/2021 09:00 services PMI
04/03/2021 09:00 construction PMI
04/03/2021 10:00 retail trade
04/03/2021 10:00 unemployment
09/03/2021 10:00 GDP and main aggregates estimate
09/03/2021 10:00 employment
FR
05/03/2021 07:45 balance of payments
05/03/2021 07:45 foreign trade
IE
05/03/2021 11:00 GDP
09/03/2021 11:00 industrial production and turnover
IT
05/03/2021 09:00 retail sales
09/03/2021 09:00 industrial production
JP
04/03/2021 05:00 consumer confidence survey
07/03/2021 23:50 bank lending
07/03/2021 23:50 balance of payments
08/03/2021 05:00 indexes of business conditions
08/03/2021 23:30 household spending
08/03/2021 23:50 2nd preliminary quarterly GDP estimates
09/03/2021 06:00 preliminary machine tool orders
UK
04/03/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit construction PMI
05/03/2021 00:01 British Retail Consortium footfall monitor
05/03/2021 08:30 Halifax house price index
09/03/2021 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor
US
04/03/2021 12:30 challenger Job-Cut Report
04/03/2021 13:30 jobless claims
04/03/2021 15:30 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report
05/03/2021 13:30 international trade in goods & services
05/03/2021 13:30 jobs report for February
05/03/2021 20:00 consumer credit
08/03/2021 15:00 monthly wholesale trade
08/03/2021 15:00 employment trends index
