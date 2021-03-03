StockMarketWire.com - Mining titan Rio Tinto said chairman Simon Thompson would stand down next year, joining other leaders that have departed the company after it blasted ancient Australian cave sites last year.
The Anglo-Australian miner said Thompson would not seek re-election at its 2022 annual general meetings.
Senior directors Sam Laidlaw and Simon McKeon would lead the search for his replacement.
Rio Tinto blew up the shelters at Juukan Gorge in the Pilbara region of Western Australia last May to access higher-grade iron ore. The sites, estimated to be 46,000 years old, were of cultural significance to the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people.
Former chief executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques resigned in September and the company's former heads of iron ore and corporate affairs also departed due to the debacle.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
