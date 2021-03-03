StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said a US court had ruled in its favour in a legal case against Mylan Pharmaceuticals and Kindeva Drug Delivery, determining that three of the company's patents protecting Symbicort in the US were not invalid.
Symbicort, a combination formulation containing budesonide, an inhaled corticosteroid that treats asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The medication is approved as a pressurised metered-dose inhaler, or pMDI, in the US.
In October 2018, AstraZeneca initiated litigation against Mylan and subsequently against 3M Company asserting infringement of various US patents covering Symbicort.
In July 2020, Kindeva was added as a defendant in the action. 3M was voluntarily dismissed from the case.
'AstraZeneca is pleased with the court's decision, and we maintain full confidence in the strength of our intellectual property rights protecting Symbicort,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
