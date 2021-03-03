StockMarketWire.com - Advertising company WPP said it had acquired commerce services group for retailers NN4M, for an undisclosed sum.

Edinburgh-based NN4M employed 50 people and worked with brands including Selfridges, Nestle and River Island.

'The acquisition is in line with WPP's accelerated growth strategy and focused M&A approach to build on existing capabilities in growth areas such as marketing technology and ecommerce,' WPP said.






