StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment company Page booked an 89% slump in annual profit after the pandemic hit job markets.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December tumbled to £15.5 million, down from £144.2 million year-on-year, as revenue fell 21% to £1.30 billion.
Page didn't declare any dividends for the year.
"As we enter 2021, there remains a high degree of global macro-economic uncertainty in many of our markets, with Covid-19 still a significant global issue and a number of the Group's markets in lockdown,' chief executive Steve Ingham said.
'However, in the UK we are encouraged that the Brexit deal and the recent government announcements about lockdown easing have provided a degree of clarity.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
