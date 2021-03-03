StockMarketWire.com - Insurance company Beazley said chief executive officer Andrew Horton is set to depart to become the CEO of QBE Insurance in Australia.
Adrian Cox has been appointed to replace Horton as CEO from 1 April 2021. He was most recently chief underwriting officer and had been a member of the board since 2010.
Horton would remain with Beazley until 31 March 2021 and is not expected to take up his new role until 1 September 2021.
Following Cox's appointment, Bethany Greenwood would be the interim CUO of long tail underwriting and Tim Turner will be the interim CUO of short tail underwriting as a search gets underway for a new CUO.
