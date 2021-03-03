StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure fund JLEN said it had acquired Gigabox South Road, which held the development rights to construct the West Gourdie project, a 50MW lithium-ion battery energy storage plant based in Dundee, UK.
JLEN would invest up to £21.2 million in the project over the next 12-15 months.
The West Gourdie project, which is fully consented and construction ready, was expected to reach energisation and start commercial operations in March 2022.
'The West Gourdie project will be connected to Scottish Hydro Electric Power Distribution plc's distribution network and has a 49.9MW import and export connection,' the company said.
At 8:04am: [LON:JLEN] Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited share price was 0p at 119p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
