StockMarketWire.com - Soft drinks group Nichols reported an 80% slump in annual profit after its revenue slipped and it wrote down the value of its assets.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December tumbled to £6.5 million, down from £32.4 million year-on-year, as revenue fell 19% to £118.7 million.
Nichols cut its final dividend to 8.8p, down from 28.0p year-on-year, though at 36.8p, dividend payments for the entire year were up from 12.4p in 2019.
The company said the introduction of social distancing, enforced closure of out-of-home customers and various lockdown measures across the globe had materially impacted its business.
'Given the continued near-term uncertainty, 2021 guidance remains withdrawn,' Nichols said.
At 9:13am: [LON:NICL] Nichols PLC share price was 0p at 1200p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: