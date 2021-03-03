StockMarketWire.com - Computing and power product manufacturer Solid State said it had acquired electro-mechanical product manufacturer Willow Technologies for up to £9 million.

The initial purchase price was £10.0 million but would come to only £5.5 million when adjusting for the cash on Willow's balance sheet.

An additional payment of up to £3.5 million, was contingent on Willow's performance up until the end of March 2022.

'The acquisition complements the group's opto-electronic and electronic component supplies capability; significantly enhancing the breadth of the group's offering, adding further scale, strength, and depth in electronic component supplies,' Solid State said.


