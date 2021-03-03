StockMarketWire.com - Energy consulting company Inspired Energy said it had completed the acquisitions of Businesswise Solutions, and General Energy Management to boost its market share for energy assurance services, and broaden its customer base.
Businesswise, an energy consultant based in Nelson, Lancashire which primarily provided assurance services and incremental optimisation services. Its order book of about £10 million and over 340 customers, would increase the Inspired Energy's customer base by 10%.
GEM provided energy assurance services to corporate customers in a range of sectors, with a presence in the food manufacturing and distribution sector.
The company would pay an initial cash payment of £1.5 million for GEM, with a deferred payment of £250,000 payable at 31 December 2021 and an earn out provision of up to $250,000.
At 9:57am: [LON:INSE] Inspired Energy PLC share price was 0p at 13p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
