StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Nostra Terra said it was planning to drill a second well with partner Cypress Minerals at the Pine Mills project in East Texas.
The well, following one that was put into production in January, would commence in the second half of 2021.
At 9:59am: [LON:NTOG] Nostra Terra Oil Gas Company PLC share price was 0p at 0.48p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
