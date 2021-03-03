StockMarketWire.com - Virgin Money UK has appointed Elena Novokreshchenova as an independent Non-Executive Director and member of the governance and nomination committee and of the risk committee effective from 22 March 2021.
She will also join the boards of Clydesdale Bank PLC and Virgin Money plc.
David Bennett, group chairman, said: 'As the Group continues to focus on navigating a challenging economic environment while delivering the best, full-service, digital banking experience in the market, Elena's insights and expertise will be valuable assets to the board.'
Ms Novokreshchenova said: 'I'm excited to support Virgin Money UK in achieving its bold customer and digital ambitions. With a year of innovative Virgin Money proposition launches underway, it's a great time to join the Board and lend my skills and experience to disrupting the status quo in UK banking.'
At 1:07pm: [LON:VMUK] Virgin Money UK PLC share price was 0p at 131.65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
