StockMarketWire.com - Managing director and company secretary of PCF Group, Robert Murray, will be retiring at the end of March and will not be seeking re-election at the company's AGM.
He will step down from both roles on March 26, 2021 having advised the board of his retirement plans in January 2020 to enable the company to pit an orderly succession plan in place.
Accordingly, as announced in December 2020, PCF Group recruited a chief operating officer (COO) designate, Garry Stran, in July 2020. Mr Stran is an experienced financial services professional having previously had roles within banking, credit management, corporate finance and advisory, most recently in the fintech sector.
Since joining the group, he has focused on the continued improvement of its operational business processes and formally assumed his role as COO on March 1, 2021.
His time to date, working in the business will ensure an orderly handover. An application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority for Garry Stran to assume the COO responsibilities of the group.
PCFGroup did state that Mr Murray has agreed to remain with PCF in an advisory capacity to provide subject matter expertise in credit risk-related projects.
Mr Murray, outgoing managing director, said: 'I have enjoyed all of my 27 years at PCF, working with colleagues, customers, brokers, advisers and shareholders to help build the business into an AIM-listed, specialist bank with a portfolio of over £400million.
'In particular, I am pleased to have worked with and am grateful for the support of my colleagues and the board. PCF has a fantastic team and culture which gives me confidence for its continued success."
