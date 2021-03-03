StockMarketWire.com - Following speculation in the press, Cohort has confirmed that its subsidiary, ELAC SONAR, is discussions about provide submarine sonar systems to an export customer.
Cohort said that if these discussions are successful, the resulting contract would be significant in relation to the group's order book and would enhance the visibility of future revenues, though it would not materially affect current market expectations of the Group's performance.
However, it added that there is 'no guarantee the contract will be awarded to ELAC SONAR' and the Company will provide a further update in due course.
At 2:48pm: [LON:CHRT] Cohort PLC share price was 0p at 589p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
