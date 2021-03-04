CA
05/03/2021 13:30 international merchandise trade
05/03/2021 15:00 Ivey purchasing managers index
10/03/2021 15:00 Bank of Canada interest rate announcement
CH
05/03/2021 08:00 SNB foreign currency reserves
08/03/2021 06:45 unemployment
CN
10/03/2021 03:00 PPI
10/03/2021 03:00 CPI
DE
05/03/2021 07:00 manufacturing orders
08/03/2021 07:00 industrial production
09/03/2021 09:00 foreign trade
ES
08/03/2021 08:00 industrial production
EU
09/03/2021 10:00 GDP and main aggregates estimate
09/03/2021 10:00 employment
FR
05/03/2021 07:45 foreign trade
05/03/2021 07:45 balance of payments
10/03/2021 07:45 industrial production index
IE
05/03/2021 11:00 GDP
09/03/2021 11:00 industrial production and turnover
IT
05/03/2021 09:00 retail sales
09/03/2021 09:00 industrial production
10/03/2021 09:00 PPI
JP
07/03/2021 23:50 balance of payments
07/03/2021 23:50 bank lending
08/03/2021 05:00 indexes of business conditions
08/03/2021 23:30 household spending
08/03/2021 23:50 2nd preliminary quarterly GDP estimates
09/03/2021 06:00 preliminary machine tool orders
UK
05/03/2021 00:01 British Retail Consortium footfall monitor
05/03/2021 08:30 Halifax house price index
09/03/2021 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor
US
05/03/2021 13:30 international trade in goods & services
05/03/2021 13:30 jobs report for February
05/03/2021 20:00 consumer credit
08/03/2021 15:00 employment trends index
08/03/2021 15:00 monthly wholesale trade
10/03/2021 13:30 CPI
10/03/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
