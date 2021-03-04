StockMarketWire.com -

CA

05/03/2021 13:30 international merchandise trade
05/03/2021 15:00 Ivey purchasing managers index


CH

05/03/2021 08:00 SNB foreign currency reserves


DE

05/03/2021 07:00 manufacturing orders


FR

05/03/2021 07:45 balance of payments
05/03/2021 07:45 foreign trade


IE

05/03/2021 11:00 GDP


IT

05/03/2021 09:00 retail sales


UK

05/03/2021 00:01 British Retail Consortium footfall monitor
05/03/2021 08:30 Halifax house price index


US

05/03/2021 13:30 jobs report for February
05/03/2021 13:30 international trade in goods & services
05/03/2021 20:00 consumer credit

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com