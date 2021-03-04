StockMarketWire.com - Insurance company Aviva reported a fall in annual profit owing to the impact of Covid-19 and a fall in gross written premiums.

For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax profit fell to £2.57 billion from £3.82 million year-on-year as gross premiums fell to £29.02 billion from £29.71 billion.

Operating profit fell to £3,161 million from £3,184 million.

The solvency II shareholder cover ratio was 202%, down from 206%.

The company declared a total dividend of 21 pence a share, up from 15.5p last year with a final proposed dividend of 14 pence per share.

Excess capital above 180% solvency II shareholder cover ratio is expected to be return to shareholders.

The company also announced an £800 million debt tender offer to raise funds to reduce its debt by a total of £1.7 billion in the first half of this year.

In a separate announcement, Aviva said it had sold its remaining Italian life and general insurance businesses for €873 million, existing the Italian market.

The sale is expected to be complete in the second half of 2021.






