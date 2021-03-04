StockMarketWire.com - Sports-betting group Entain swung to an annual profit as online growth and lower costs offset the impact of shuttered betting shops owing to the pandemic.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax profit was £174.7 million from a loss of £164.4 million year-on-year as revenue was flat at £3.56 billion from £3.58 billion.
Growth in online offset the reduction in retail revenue largely caused by the impacts of temporary shop closures due to Covid-19.
Net game gaming revenue was up 10% in the second half of the year versus the prior year, thanks stronger online performance.
The company continued to keep its dividend suspended, citing ongoing uncertainty as a result of the pandemic.
Looking ahead, the company said it had started the year with 'good momentum in line with expectations and we hope to see normality returning over the coming months.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: