StockMarketWire.com - Variety goods value retailer B&M European Value Retail upgraded its outlook on performance as revenue and margin remained 'strong' year to date.
The company now expects EBITDA, a measure of underlying business performance, for FY21 to be in the range of £590 million to £620 million, up from the previous range announced on 7 January 2021 of £540 million to £570 million.
Looking ahead, the company flagged significant forecasting challenges, which it said would persist well into the new financial year, citing the unknown impact of changes to restrictions in 2021.
At 8:05am: [LON:BME] BM European Value Retail S.A. share price was 0p at 503.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
