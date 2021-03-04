StockMarketWire.com - The Sage Group has announced it is commencing a star buyback programme of up to £300 million.
The programme will run from March 4, 2021, and is expected to end no later than September 4, 2021.
The group said the share buyback programme is 'consistent with its disciplined approach to capital allocation', and reflects the sale proceeds from recent disposals and strong ongoing cash generation.
It added that it 'continues to have considerable financial flexibility to drive the execution of its growth strategy, supported by its robust financial position'.
At 8:42am: [LON:SGE] Sage Group PLC share price was 0p at 676p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
