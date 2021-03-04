StockMarketWire.com - Professional services firm K3 Capital upgraded its revenue expectations for the full-year amid robust financial and operational performance in the first of the year and a strong start to the second.
'We now anticipate revenue for the year ended 31 May 2021 to be significantly ahead of consensus market expectations, with adjusted EBITDA of no less than £12 million,' the company said.
At 10:00am: (LON:K3C) K3 Capital Group Plc share price was 0p at 168p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
