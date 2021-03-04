StockMarketWire.com - Franchise Brands reported a rise in profit as revenue was boosted by the a larger contribution of Willow Pumps, which was acquired in October 2019.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax profit increased by 12% to £3.7 million year-on-year as revenue increased by 12% to £49.3 million.
Willow Pumps added £12.4 million of revenue, compared with £3.8 million a year earlier.
The final dividend of 0.80 pence per share was proposed, up from 0.65p per share, boosting the full-year dividend to 1.1p per share, up 16%.
'Trading has started strongly in 2021, with resilient sales in the B2B division and robust recruitment in the B2C division,' the company said.
At 10:03am: [LON:FRAN] Franchise Brands Plc share price was 0p at 102.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
