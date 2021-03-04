StockMarketWire.com - Ediston Property Investment Company said it had sold the Tesco Superstore, which forms part of Prestatyn Shopping Park, to Supermarket Income REIT, for £26.5 million.

The company will retain the remainder of the retail park, which is let to 13 tenants, with M&S as an anchor, and has asset management angles to exploit.




At 10:14am: [LON:EPIC] Ediston Property Investment Company Plc share price was 0p at 64.2p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com