CA
10/03/2021 15:00 Bank of Canada interest rate announcement
CH
08/03/2021 06:45 unemployment
CN
10/03/2021 03:00 PPI
10/03/2021 03:00 CPI
DE
08/03/2021 07:00 industrial production
09/03/2021 09:00 foreign trade
11/03/2021 07:00 labour cost index
ES
08/03/2021 08:00 industrial production
EU
09/03/2021 10:00 GDP and main aggregates estimate
09/03/2021 10:00 employment
11/03/2021 12:45 ECB interest rate decision
11/03/2021 13:30 press conference with ECB President Christine Lagarde
FR
10/03/2021 07:45 industrial production index
IE
09/03/2021 11:00 industrial production and turnover
11/03/2021 11:00 CPI
IT
09/03/2021 09:00 industrial production
10/03/2021 09:00 PPI
JP
07/03/2021 23:50 bank lending
07/03/2021 23:50 balance of payments
08/03/2021 05:00 indexes of business conditions
08/03/2021 23:30 household spending
08/03/2021 23:50 2nd preliminary quarterly GDP estimates
09/03/2021 06:00 preliminary machine tool orders
10/03/2021 23:50 corporate goods price index
UK
09/03/2021 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor
11/03/2021 14:30 Treasury committee quiz Chancellor Rishi Sunak on budget
US
08/03/2021 15:00 employment trends index
08/03/2021 15:00 monthly wholesale trade
10/03/2021 13:30 CPI
10/03/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
11/03/2021 13:30 jobless claims
11/03/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
