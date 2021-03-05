CA
05/03/2021 13:30 international merchandise trade
05/03/2021 15:00 Ivey purchasing managers index
CH
05/03/2021 08:00 SNB foreign currency reserves
DE
05/03/2021 07:00 manufacturing orders
FR
05/03/2021 07:45 balance of payments
05/03/2021 07:45 foreign trade
IE
05/03/2021 11:00 GDP
IT
05/03/2021 09:00 retail sales
UK
05/03/2021 00:01 British Retail Consortium footfall monitor
05/03/2021 08:30 Halifax house price index
US
05/03/2021 13:30 jobs report for February
05/03/2021 13:30 international trade in goods & services
05/03/2021 20:00 consumer credit
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com