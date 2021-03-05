StockMarketWire.com - Africa-focused fuel retailer Vivo Energy has confirmed that Douglas Lafferty, chief financial officer designate, has now taken on the role of chief financial officer as Johan Depraetere steps down from the board.
Lafferty will start in his new role with immediate effect.
The company said Depraetere's employment will continue to the end of his notice period.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: