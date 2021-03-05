StockMarketWire.com - UK bourse London Stock Exchange reported a rise in annual profit on higher revenue revenue in its information services and post-trade clearing business.

For the year ended 31 December, pre-tax profit increased to £685 million from £651 million as revenue was up 3% to £2,124 million and total income was up 6% to £2,444 million.

Information Services revenue was up 3% to £882 million, while post trade was u 7% to £751 million.

The company proposed a final dividend of 51.7 pence per share, resulting in a 7% increase in the full year dividend to 75.0 pence per share.

Completion of the acquisition of Refinitiv was expected in early 2021, the company said.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com