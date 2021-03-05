StockMarketWire.com - UK bourse London Stock Exchange reported a rise in annual profit on higher revenue revenue in its information services and post-trade clearing business.
For the year ended 31 December, pre-tax profit increased to £685 million from £651 million as revenue was up 3% to £2,124 million and total income was up 6% to £2,444 million.
Information Services revenue was up 3% to £882 million, while post trade was u 7% to £751 million.
The company proposed a final dividend of 51.7 pence per share, resulting in a 7% increase in the full year dividend to 75.0 pence per share.
Completion of the acquisition of Refinitiv was expected in early 2021, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: