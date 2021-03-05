StockMarketWire.com - Essentra reinstated its dividend amid recovering performance and an 'encouraging' outlook. The company reported
For 2020, pre-tax profit fell to £6 million from £65.5 million as revenue slipped to £896.5 million from £974.1 million year-on-year.
The company said it saw steady improvement in each quarter following the immediate impact of the pandemic, as revenue 1.0% in Q4 after declines of 6.7% and 9.8% in Q3 and Q2 respectively.
The company proposed to resume dividend payments, with a FY 2020 final dividend of 3.3p per share.
The proposed closure of certain sites in 2021 across the components and packaging divisions was expected drum up cost of about £17 million, £12.7 million of which has been booked in 2020.
'We expect to start generating savings from these actions in 2021, with annual savings of c£13m from 2022 onwards, helping to underpin the profitability potential of the company,' it added.
At 8:03am: [LON:ESNT] Essentra PLC share price was 0p at 283.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: