StockMarketWire.com - Agricultural services group Origin Enterprises has acquired UK-based landscape, forestry and grounds maintenance equipment provider Green-tech.
The acquisition, for an undisclosed amount, is expected to boost the company's Amenity offering.
Origin Enterprises said the deal also offers potential in the area of environmental land management and bio-diversity enhancement for its agri-focused businesses.
Chief executive Sean Coyle said: 'Green-tech is an excellent strategic fit for Origin and extends our Amenity offering in the UK in a segment we expect will grow further in the coming years.'
