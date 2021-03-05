StockMarketWire.com - Medical products maker ConvaTec reported a rise in annual profit on higher revenue and margins .
For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax profit rose to $174.7 million from $8.9 million year-on-year as revenue rose 3.7% to $1,894.3 million.
Gross margin grew to 59.5% from 59%, while earnings before interest and tax fell 1.1% to $350 million.
The company proposed a dividend of 3.983 cents to take full-year dividend to 5.7 cents, in line with the prior year.
Looking ahead, the company expects to see 2021 organic revenue growth of between 3% to 4.5% and a constant currency adjusted EBIT margin of 18% to 19.5%.
