StockMarketWire.com - UK markets have been rattled following remarks made by US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell yesterday (4 March), after he said that the central bank would be 'patient' with higher inflation, which was likely to be a 'one-off effect'.
At 08.20am, the FTSE 100 was down 1.1% at 6,578.82, while the FTSE 250 was 1% lower at 21,086.19.
UK bourse operator London Stock Exchange has tumbled 3.8% to £91.28 after it reported an increase in annual profit on higher revenue in its information services and post-trade clearing business.
For the year ended 31 December, pre-tax profit increased to £685 million as revenue rose 3% to £2,124 million.
Component manufacturer Essentra has gained 1.3% to 305.2p after it proposed resuming dividend payments, with a full-year 2020 final dividend of 3.3p per share amid recovering performance.
Spirent Communications has gained 7.2% to 245p following the announcement of its acquisition of octoScope for an initial cash consideration of $55 million on a debt and cash-free basis, as it positions itself as a market leader in the wi-fi space.
Medical products maker ConvaTec has buoyed 3.3% to 195p on the news that for the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax profit rose to $174.7 million from $8.9 million year-on-year as revenue rose 3.7% to $1,894.3 million.
GCP Student Living is 0.7% lower at 152.2p on the news that the student real estate fund cut its dividend following a fall in profit during the six months ended 31 December 2020.
Pre-tax profit fell to £1.2 million from £9.8 million year-on-year as total rental income fell to £16.7 million from £24.6 million.
Homeserve is down 0.8% at £10.69 as the home repairs and improvements business announced Ross Clemmow will take the helm as chief executive, EMEA, on 22 March 2021.
Murray International Trust has lost 1.1% to £11.07 after the equities investor posted a net asset value total return for the full-year 2020 of 0.9%, compared to its benchmark return of 7%.
The company's share price total return was negative 5.3%, reflecting a move from trading at a premium to NAV of 5.9% at the start of the year to a discount of 0.7% at the year end.
Unite, the student accommodation provider, has dipped 0.3% to 987.5p following an extension to its 50% rental discount for students to 28 March.
The total 10-week rental discount and tenancy extension is expected to result in a reduction in rental income of up to £10 million. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
