StockMarketWire.com - Globalworth, an office investor in Central and Eastern Europe, swung to a loss in 2020, weighed down by pandemic-led hit to its property investments.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, the company reported a loss of €30.5 million from a profit of €207.8 million year-on-year, while net operating income increased by 6.5% to €157.3 million.
The fair value loss on investment property was €116.2 million compared with a gain of €117.7 million last year.
At 8:58am: [LON:GWI] Globalworth Real Estate Investments share price was 0p at 6.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
