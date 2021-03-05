StockMarketWire.com - Exploration and resource development company Caerus Mineral Resources said it intended to list on the London Stock Exchange on 19 March.
'Caerus will provide the market with access to the re-emergence of Cyprus as a key producer of copper and a contributor towards the growing Clean Energy-based Economy,' the company said.
Ahead of its float on the LSE, the company placed 21 shares at 10p per share to raise £2.1 million and parallel, the Company has entered into £150,000 from two subscription agreements for an aggregate 1.5m shares at 10p per share.
The placing and the subscriptions were conditional upon admission.
'It is expected that Admission will become effective and dealings in the enlarged issued ordinary share capital of the Company will commence on 19 March 2021,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
