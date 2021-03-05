StockMarketWire.com - Energy saving technology group Sabien Technology has appointed Edward Sutcliffe as chief financial officer and an executive director as it 'gears up for growth'.
Sutcliffe, who has worked as Sabien's interim finance director and company secretary since June 2017, will take up the positions with immediate effect.
Executive chairman Richard Parris said: 'Ed has been working in a managerial role at Sabien for nearly four years and has provided exceptional commercial insights throughout this period.
'As Sabien gears up for growth, it makes perfect sense for Ed to increase his responsibilities by becoming a member of the board for the benefit of the company and its shareholders.'
Prior to joining a private equity fund focused on SMEs in 2014, Sutcliffe spent 12 years working in a range of corporate finance, restructuring and accounting roles for professional services firms.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
