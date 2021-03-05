StockMarketWire.com - Brake disc manufacturer Surface Transforms has appointed Matthew Taylor and Julia Woodhouse to its board as non-executive directors as it plans expansion.
Taylor retired from his role as CEO of Bekaert SA in 2020 and prior to that had been CEO of Edwards Vacuum, CEO of JC Bamford, and global MD of Land Rover.
Woodhouse spent her executive career with Ford Motor Company where her roles included director, global power train purchasing, based in the US and director, global chassis purchasing, based in Germany. She retired from Ford in 2018.
Chairman David Bundred said: 'Their considerable experience within multi-site, multinational large companies in the automotive industry will be invaluable not just in terms of the expansion of our existing Knowsley factory, but also when we move beyond this phase and expand the company to other manufacturing locations and working with further automotive customers.'
At 10:02am: [LON:SCE] Surface Transforms PLC share price was 0p at 49p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: