StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 was back in positive territory by lunchtime helped by oil price driven strength in the energy sector and a slump in sterling. At midday the index was up 0.4% to 6,675.18.
US futures pointed to a flat open on Wall Street, after yesterday's heavy selling, with the monthly US jobs report in focus.
UK bourse operator London Stock Exchange has tumbled 9.4% to £86.00 after it reported an increase in annual profit on higher revenue in its information services and post-trade clearing business.
For the year ended 31 December, pre-tax profit increased to £685 million as revenue rose 3% to £2,124 million.
Component manufacturer Essentra was flat at 301.2p after it proposed resuming dividend payments, with a full-year 2020 final dividend of 3.3p per share amid recovering performance.
Spirent Communications has gained 7.2% to 245p following the announcement of its acquisition of octoScope for an initial cash consideration of $55 million on a debt and cash-free basis, as it positions itself as a market leader in the wi-fi space.
Medical products maker ConvaTec was up 2.8% to 194p on the news that for the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax profit rose to $174.7 million from $8.9 million year-on-year as revenue rose 3.7% to $1,894.3 million.
GCP Student Living is 2.4% lower at 149.6p on the news that the student real estate fund cut its dividend following a fall in profit during the six months ended 31 December 2020.
Pre-tax profit fell to £1.2 million from £9.8 million year-on-year as total rental income fell to £16.7 million from £24.6 million.
Homeserve is flat at £10.79 as the home repairs and improvements business announced Ross Clemmow will take the helm as chief executive, EMEA, on 22 March 2021.
Murray International Trust was unchanged at £11.20 after the equities investor posted a net asset value total return for the full-year 2020 of 0.9%, compared to its benchmark return of 7%.
The company's share price total return was negative 5.3%, reflecting a move from trading at a premium to NAV of 5.9% at the start of the year to a discount of 0.7% at the year end.
Unite, the student accommodation provider, was up 0.9% to 999p following an extension to its 50% rental discount for students to 28 March.
The total 10-week rental discount and tenancy extension is expected to result in a reduction in rental income of up to £10 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
