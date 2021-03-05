StockMarketWire.com - Andrew Sykes has appointed Carl Webb as its new managing director, following the death of Paul Wood.
Webb had previously held the role on an interim basis since January 2021 when Wood stood down due to poor health.
Andrew Sykes vice chairman Jean-Jacques Murray said: "We are delighted to welcome Carl to the board and know that the company will continue to thrive under this leadership."
At 1:09pm: [LON:ASY] Andrews Sykes Group PLC share price was 0p at 550p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
