StockMarketWire.com - Rathbones Brothers non-executive chairman Mark Nicholls is retiring from the board with immediate effect.
He is relinquishing his role due to unforeseen personal circumstances.
Senior independent director Jim Pettigrew will assume the role as interim chairman until the AGM later this year.
It is anticipated that chairman designate Clive Bannister will assume the role after this.
CEO Paul Stockton said: "On behalf of the board and all at Rathbones, I would like to thank Mark for his long and distinguished service to the firm and extend to him our appreciation for his dedicated and invaluable contribution to the board and firm over the last 11 years."
